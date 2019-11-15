24 teams confirmed for Tabadamu 7s: Yamaivava

Twenty-four men’s teams have now confirmed their participation in this year’s 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s tournament.

Top teams including Wardens, Uluinakau, Tabadamu, Nawaka, Wadigi Salvos and Navy will feature in the tournament.

Police, Taveuni and Lami Cavaliers will be fielding two teams to the tournament.

“We are glad that most of the top teams will be participating this weekend. As far as we are concerned as of yesterday we had 20 teams confirmed and as of midday today the numbers have increased to 24 teams.”

The pool draws are expected to be done today.

12 youth teams will also feature in the tournament.

The 2nd Tabadamu 7s tournament be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The two day event starts this Friday.