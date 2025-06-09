MGM ready to take on Lelean in U15 Quarter-final

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School’s under-15 side knows what to expect this weekend when they face a familiar opposition, Lelean Memorial School, in the Vodafone Deans Trophy Quarter-finals.

Head coach Deve Koroi says this isn’t the first time they will be facing Lelean, but while they are aware of what to expect, his side will be giving their best on the field this weekend.

The side headed into camp this weekend and has been working on their set-pieces and ball control over the past few days.

“We have played against them a lot of times since last year, so we know what we’re going up against. The boys have been working hard, and we know this match will not be easy, but they’re willing to do their best.”

Koroi thanked the school board and parents for the role they played in supporting the team throughout the season, and believes the boys will do the school proud.

MGM will face Lelean at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday at 9.30 am, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Two.









