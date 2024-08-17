Lami U19 defeats Ratu Navula

The Lami High School Under-19 team’s fairytale run in the Deans Competition remains alive after a hard-fought 13-10 victory over Ratu Navula College in the semifinal.

Lami High got off to an ideal start, calmly slotting two penalty kicks while Ratu Navula could only manage one.

However, Ratu Navula showed their hunger and determination by scoring the first try of the match with just two minutes left in the second half.

Despite this, Lami maintained their composure and continued to pressure the defense, much to the excitement of the crowd.

They broke the deadlock just before halftime with a well-struck penalty kick from the halfway line, securing a 3-0 lead going into the break.

Ratu Navula finally opened their account in the second half with a successful penalty kick, leveling the score. Both teams showcased their skills in an intense back-and-forth battle, probing for gaps in each other’s defenses.

Lami took advantage of a penalty opportunity to extend their lead to 6-3. But with just minutes remaining, Ratu Navula responded with a try, momentarily giving them hope of a comeback.

However, Lami refused to back down and scored a decisive try, dashing the hopes of the Nadi-based school.

Lami High now advances to face Queen Victoria School in the final next weekend. The match will be broadcast live on FBC Sports.