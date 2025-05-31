Rye eyes medal as competition heats up

Manisha Rye

International School Suva swimmer Manisha Rye is embracing the intensity of the 2025 National Schools Age Group Swimming Championships, describing it as the most competitive and exciting edition she has experienced in her four years of representing the school.

The New Zealand-born swimmer believes this year’s event has reached a new level, with added excitement due to live coverage on FBC, drawing attention from spectators both in the stands and at home.

Rye has yet to claim a medal at the competition but remains focused on finishing strong and ending her campaign with a place on the podium.

“The age group is pretty high this year because its 17-19 but I think everybody is really hyped up because there’s a lot more people watching on this year so yeah.”

She says her teammates are fortunate to have the strong backing of the school, which has consistently supported them in reaching their full potential at competitions like this.

Rye competes in the 100 metre butterfly, 200 metre butterfly, 50 metre butterfly, 50 metre freestyle and both the 4×50 metre freestyle and medley relays.

The competition continues at the Aquatic centre in Suva

