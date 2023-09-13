We need to be more clinical: Matavesi

Sam Matavesi [front] during one of their training sessions

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will have to be more clinical against Australia in their second Rugby World Cup pool match on Monday.

This is according to veteran hooker Sam Matavesi but he believes they can be better against the Wallabies.

Matavesi says they played some good rugby against Wales, they worked hard but sometimes they dropped the ball or gave away silly penalties.

“It’s the small things that are hurting us I think previous to this our penalty count against England was seven, I think it was seven in the first half (against Wales) so it was always tough against a top team like that with all these penalties.”

The livewire hooker says they know there’s no other way from here onwards but to win.

“We go to St Etienne to play Australia I think the next three games are must wins but I think everyone’s confident we can win if we can stop some errors, I think we’ll be all right next week.”

Matavesi also appreciates their fans who have been flooding social media with their messages of hope despite the loss to Wales.

Fiji will travel to Saint Etienne on Friday after the team naming in Bordeaux.

The national side faces the Wallabies at 3:45am on Monday.