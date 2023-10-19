Traditional welcoming for the Flying Fijians

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will be greeted with a full traditional welcoming ceremony upon their return to the country from the Rugby World Cup.

Fiji Rugby Union interim Chairman, Peter Mazey, expresses the excitement of everyone in welcoming our esteemed athletes.

Mazey adds a celebration has been planned along with the sponsors.

“We will be doing a welcoming ceremony, of course, with the boys and with our sponsors. Who. Of course. Fiji Water and Fiji Airways. Who. Without their help, we could never have got this done.”



Fiji Rugby Union interim Chairman, Peter Mazey

Mazey acknowledges the team’s valiant efforts despite their defeat in the quarterfinal against England on Monday.

The team is anticipated to arrive at Nadi Airport at 7pm this evening.