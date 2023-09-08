This World Cup is special: Valenitabua

Fiji Rugby Union administrator Simione Valenitabua.

This year’s Rugby World Cup is special for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians for a number of reasons.

Fiji Rugby Union administrator Simione Valenitabua says, our gladiators have come a long way since July 1st.

They have been working hard to reconnect with the people and to understand the purpose and audience of their play at the World Cup.

Valenitabua notes that although the team is not under pressure, Simon Raiwalui and his players recognize the significance of this campaign.

“They’ve gone on this journey, reconnecting to their roots, their heritage, and to the people. You’ve heard of the WOWS Kid’s initiative so this match is important for them on a number of fronts, they’re fighting this battle on a number of fronts.”

Valenitabua is confident in Raiwalui and his coaching team, especially as they work to find an injury cover for flyhalf Caleb Muntz.

He assures that whoever they choose will have the full support of the FRU.

The Flying Fijians will face Wales on Monday at 7 a.m.



Fiji Rugby Union administrator Simione Valenitabua, Chief Financial Officer of Mobil Oil Jatin Kumar.

Additionally, the FRU has renewed its partnership with Mobil, the official sponsor and exclusive fuel provider of Fiji Rugby and its affiliated teams.

Jatin Kumar, the Chief Financial Officer of Mobil Oil, hopes that this partnership will promote the continuous development of rugby in Fiji, from the grassroots to the national level.

