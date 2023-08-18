Sing it with pride says PM

Fiji Water Flying Fijians huddle up for a team talk in Pornic, France.

Former Fiji Water Flying Fijians prop and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is wishing our side well ahead of their Test against France tomorrow.

The Prime Minister wishes the team and management the very best on behalf of the people and nation.

He says the team will be singing the ‘I-Taukei version of the national anthem tomorrow, which is going to be special.

Prime Minister Rabuka says that although it’s not a direct translation of the words of the national anthem, it tells the world what we feel as a nation.

The PM says the team should sing the anthem with pride, and Fiji is behind them.

“We need, we want a good, happy nation; that is what the words of ‘Meda Dau Doka’ contain. I hope you sing it with gusto, you sing it with pride, and we’re with you. God bless you.”

Fiji will take on France tomorrow at 7 a.m.