Raiwalui impressed with Mata

Fiji Water Flying Fijians number eight Viliame Mata is one of our players that’s expected to lead the charge once again against Australia on Monday at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Mata is at the top of the individual player stats after the opening round of the tournament following his 21 carries, six tackles and 83 meters made against Wales.

Coach Simon Raiwalui is impressed with the Nauluvatu villager from Nakelo in Tailevu.

Article continues after advertisement

“Bill has been outstanding for the whole campaign , he’s led from the front in terms of his play, he’s been dynamic on the field when he first came in we had to work on a few things in terms of his fitness and stuff like that.”



The big number eight, Mata, is expected to retain his spot in the run-on side against Australia.

Mata says nothing has changed for them.

“It’s the same things we’ve been doing from the start since week one when we marched into camp in Taveuni, we went all out against Wales but unfortunately, we didn’t get the result but as Simon said it’s a different team now so we going for it again this week.”

Meanwhile, there’s good news for fans as there are no major injury concerns.

Our side was back at their training ground in Lormont, Bordeaux yesterday after going down 32-26 to Wales.

Fiji faces Australia at 3:45am on Monday in Saint Etienne.

Click Here for more on RWC