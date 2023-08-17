Pornic welcome Flying Fijians

Welcoming the Fiji Water Flying Fijians in Pornic this morning

Over 1000 fans packed the entertainment center in Pornic, France to officially welcome the Fiji water Flying Fijians early this morning.

Just like last Sunday, fans tried to get a glimpse of those who have been plying their trade in France like captain Waisea Nayacalevu, Levani Botia, Jiuta Wainiqolo and Sireli Maqala while Semi Radradra also had a lot of attention.

The national side sang the Fijian hymn ‘Noqu Masu’ before Nayacalevu had to speak on behalf of the team.

Nayacalevu says Pornic is a special place.

“On behalf of the Fiji team, I’d like to thank you for being a great host, we’re enjoying our stay in Pornic, the people are very nice and we’d love to return one day, it’s been a great honor and privilege to share this moment with you, thank you.”

Pornic Mayor Jean Michel Brard thanked the team for choosing their town out of all the places in France.

Meanwhile, head coach Simon Raiwalui will name his matchday 23 to play France tonight.

Fiji takes on France at 7am on Sunday.