Parliamentarians wish Flying Fijians well

[Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/ Facebook]

The members of Parliament gathered to record a video wishing our Rugby World Cup gladiators, the Fiji Water Flying Fijians, good luck in their matches in France.

They gathered in unison to wish the team well, offering a kind reminder that the nation is behind Simon Raiwalui, his management, and the players.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasizes the Flying Fijians are representing the country and should take pride in carrying its name.

Meanwhile, the opening match of the tournament will kick off tomorrow morning with host France battling New Zealand at 7.15.

This will be followed by the Pool A clash between Namibia and Italy at 11pm.