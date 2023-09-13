Namibia make four changes for daunting New Zealand test

[Source: Reuters Sports]

Namibia have made four changes to their team to face New Zealand in a daunting Rugby World Cup Pool A clash in Toulouse on Friday, where they come up against an All Blacks side desperate to bounce back from an opening-day defeat to hosts France.

Fullback Cliven Loubser, prop Jason Benade, flanker Prince Gaoseb and centre Le Roux Malan all come into the starting team.

Namibia were beaten 52-8 in their group opener against Italy last week, but the score only ballooned out in the closing stages and for much of the match they were in the contest.

The task will be significantly harder on Friday, though Allister Coetzee, who coached South Africa to four successive defeats against New Zealand in 2016 and 2017, has resisted making wholesale changes.

Benade comes into the front row to replace Desiderius Sethie, while Gaoseb is on the side of the scrum for Johan Retief, who moves to lock in the place of Adriaan Ludick. Malan takes over from Danco Burger in the number 12 jersey.

Loubser comes into the team in the number 15 jersey as Divan Rossouw moves to the wing to replace JC Greyling.

Former Australia international Richard Hardwick gets another start at number eight having impressed against Italy, where he beat the most defenders (8) and had the second-most carries (16) for Namibia.

There are eight survivors in the match-day team from the last time Namibia played New Zealand at the World Cup in 2019, when the All Blacks romped to a 71-9 victory. They will expect the same, or more, this time round.

Namibia are still seeking their first win at a World Cup having lost all 23 games played since they made their debut in 1999. It would be the greatest shock in rugby history were they to break their duck on Friday.

