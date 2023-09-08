Late call-ups Shimokawa, Fakatava start for Japan against Chile

[Source: Reuters]

Late squad call-ups Kanji Shimokawa and Amato Fakatava will both start Japan’s opening Pool D match against World Cup debutants Chile in Toulouse on Sunday.

Flanker Shimokawa, who has played two tests, and lock Fakatava, who made his debut this year, were called into the squad last week when coach Jamie Joseph dropped Uwe Helu and Shogo Nakano due to “conditioning issues”.

Shimokawa gets his chance at openside flanker in the absence of Pieter Labuschagne, who is serving a two-match ban for a dangerous tackle in Japan’s final Pacific Nations Cup match against Fiji in early August.

Tonga-born Fakatava was a standout in the disappointing Pacific Nations Cup campaign and joins Jack Cornelsen in the second row having recovered from an ankle injury that threatened to prevent him from playing in the tournament.

In the backline, Rikiya Matsuda was preferred to Lee Seung-sin at flyhalf and free-scoring Semisi Masirewa moved to fullback with Kotaro Matsushima taking his place on the wing.

Lomano Lava Lemeki was included as cover for the backs on the bench, offering the former Sevens international the chance to earn his first test cap since the 2019 World Cup.

Japan’s run to the quarter-finals in 2019 captured the hearts of a nation but their form this year has suggested they will do well to match it in France. The Brave Blossoms were beaten 42-21 by Italy in their final warm-up and they also lost at home to Samoa and Fiji in the Pacific Nations Cup.

A convincing win over the Chileans at Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday is essential given the pool also includes former champions England and twice semi-finalists Argentina.

