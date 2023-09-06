Fiji has second most obsessed fans

Rugby fans.

New research has shown that Fiji has the second most rugby obsessed fans in the world.

This research was conducted by The Grueling Truth.

The ranking was compiled using Google Trends, which tracked search interest over the past 12 months for topics such as rugby, rugby world cup, rugby league, rugby results, rugby news, rugby matches and rugby fixtures.

Papua New Guinea with its rugby league obsession is first.

A spokesperson from The Grueling Truth says the fact that Papua New Guinea claims the top spot among rugby-enthusiastic nations, surpassing even the traditional rugby powerhouses, highlights the global appeal of the sport.

It adds that with the World Cup starting in France tomorrow, this diverse ranking underscores rugby’s exceptional capacity to unite different corners of the world through the spirit of competition.

