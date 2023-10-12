England boosts Flying Fijians after historic win

[Source: FRU/ Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians’ kicking maestro, Seremaia Bai, reveals that the team’s confidence for their upcoming quarter-final bout with England has soared, courtesy of their historic victory over the British side at Twickenham just six weeks ago.

That momentous triumph wasn’t just a milestone for the players; it was a euphoric celebration that resonated throughout the entire nation.

Now, the Flying Fijians stand on the precipice of history once more, poised to replicate their success this weekend in the quarterfinals.

Bai underlines their collective spirit, emphasizing that they’ve regrouped, deliberated on the positives, and eagerly await another historic weekend, marking their return to the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup after a 16-year hiatus.

In the quest to secure another historic win, Bai highlights the importance of holding onto the ball, a patience that is fundamental to their strategy.

It’s these fundamentals that will enable them to orchestrate better ball movement on the field, a goal they’ve been meticulously honing, particularly in the wake of their final pool match against Portugal last weekend.

With unwavering determination and their eyes set on creating history once more, the Fiji Water Flying Fijians are prepared to script another unforgettable chapter in their remarkable rugby journey.