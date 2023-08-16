Discipline has improved for our Flying Fijians

Josua Tuisova, Vinaya Habosi and Kalaveti Ravouvou having a laugh after their training run in Pornic, France.

Discipline has improved for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians in their last three Tests.

This is according to former international Test referee Glen Jackson who is also one of Fiji’s assistant coaches.

The penalty count according to Jackson against Fiji in its recent outings is quite positive.

“It is one of our goals to be discipline, we understand if we are discipline teams won’t get more opportunities to mold against us and we hang onto the ball longer so it’s been a massive improvement during the PNC. I think we were a single figure against Japan which as a very pleasing figure. I think single figure penalties in test matches often get you the victory. The boys have been trying really hard especially their fitness has been helping in terms of their discipline.”

Meanwhile, the Flying Fijian team that will be battling France is expected to be named tomorrow.

The Flying Fijians will meet France at 7.05am on Sunday.