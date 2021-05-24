Home

Rugby

Young Rara Blues ready for Nausori 10s

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 24, 2021 12:33 pm

Rara Blues will be out to prove themselves in the inaugural Nausori Super 5 Rugby 10s tournament on Saturday.

The team will be fielding some of the youngest players in the tournament, who have little to no experience in rugby.

Blues Coach, Anasa Bainivalu says these players have the talent but need the right support to ensure they go far in their careers.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want the players from clan to first join the Nausori rugby team and then join the Tailevu provincial team. There are more than 100 players. They have the talent, all they need is the support from family and friends.”

The Rara Blues will meet Nailagobokola Chiefs in its first match on Saturday at 10.12am before taking on Sauturaga Stormers at 12.36pm.

Their last match will be against Nakuita Warriors at 1.40pm, and all matches will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park ground 2 in Nausori.

