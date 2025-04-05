Young Baselala follows family rugby path

Silina Baselala. [Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Seventeen-year-old Adi Cakobau School student Silina Baselala is among the youngest players set to compete in Fiji Rugby’s inaugural Na Soko Tournament, which kicks off today.

Baselala will represent the Bilibili team, one of four participating in the tournament, alongside Kaunitoni, Takia, and Camakau.

The younger sister of Fijian Drua representatives Noelani and Philip Baselala, Silina initially got involved in rugby simply to have an activity outside of school.

However, she soon developed a passion for the sport.

The Kadavu native then joined the Lomai Rugby Club, where she honed her skills and pursued competitive rugby.

Silina Baselala says her sister Noelani’s success with the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s team is a major source of motivation, inspiring her to strive for her own dreams.

She aspires to join the Drua Women’s team in the future, and also hopes to play overseas if the opportunity arises.

Baselala aims to improve her abilities and learn from the more experienced players participating in the tournament.

The Na Soko Tournament begins today at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, with Kaunitoni facing Takia at 4pm, followed by Camakau against Bilibili at 6pm.

