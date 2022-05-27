We will finish strong says Nagusa

Nemani Nagusa. [File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua want to finish strong in front of the home crowd tomorrow as they battle the Chiefs.

Speaking to FBC Sports during the final captain’s run this afternoon, skipper Nemani Nagusa says since it is the last game of the season, they will need to give the fans a good show.

Nagusa says the side has been working hard on and off the field to be able to deliver the anticipated match against another New Zealand Super Rugby team.

“The biggest challenge for us especially from last week’s game was our work rate just playing against a New Zealand team, you can’t switch off at any time so the big lesson for us is to always switch on when the ball is in play and never switch off until the ref blows the whistle”



Nemani Nagusa.

Nagusa has assured fans that they will fight till the final whistle.

The Drua host Chiefs at 3pm tomorrow at Lautoka’s Churchill Park in Lautoka.