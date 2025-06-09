Wallabies vow to bounce back in Ireland Test as spring tour continues in Dublin

Harry Wilson. [Photo Credit: Reuters]
Wallabies captain Harry Wilson has promised his side will “empty the tank” when they face Ireland in Dublin tomorrow morning.
The Wallabies play the Irish a week after recording a demoralising 26-19 loss to Italy in Udine.
The result meant the Wallabies had posted back-to-back defeats on their Five-Test spring tour.
They lost 25-7 to England at Twickenham a fortnight ago after opening their tour with an unconvincing 19-15 win over Japan in Tokyo.
Wilson said the Wallabies were determined to make up for their lacklustre performance against Italy.
