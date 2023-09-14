Wallabies prop Tupou under injury cloud for Fiji match

[Source: Rugby.com.au]

The Wallabies front-row stocks to face Fiji have taken a hit with key strike weapon Taniela Tupou under an injury cloud ahead of their crucial Rugby World Cup pool match in Saint-Etienne.

Tupou was one of Australia’s best in their tournament-opening win over Georgia in Paris but didn’t train with the team on Wednesday due to a hamstring complaint.

