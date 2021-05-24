Wallabies playmaker Christian Lealiifano sign for Moana Pasifika

Moana Pasifika has made their first-star signing, with former Wallabies playmaker Christian Lealiifano set to join the new Super Rugby franchise.

Lealiifano is set to be announced as the club’s franchise star as early as next week.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, the new Auckland-based franchise beat Lealiifano’s former club, the ACT Brumbies, to the 34-year-old’s signature.

Lealiifano last played for the Wallabies at the 2019 World Cup, where he started at five-eighth in Michael Cheika’s final match as coach – a quarter-final defeat to England.