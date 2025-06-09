Walker praises Bari’s leadership on and off the field

Verenaisi Bari.

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s head coach Richard Walker has highlighted Verenaisi Bari’s growing leadership influence within the national side as the team prepares for the new World Rugby Sevens season.

Bari, one of the squad’s most consistent performers, has been singled out not only for her work ethic but also for the role she plays in guiding new and younger players entering the program.

“I think Bari, just because she trains well, you know, just a good person off the field, always has a notebook, writing stuff down.”

He added that her leadership extends beyond her own performance, noting the support she provides to others in the squad.

“But also really good with encouraging the players, and especially the new ones, making sure that they’re doing well and looking after them.”

The coach also praised her communication skills and ability to lift the group when needed.

“And yeah, she just gets on with everybody, but also is very strong when she needs to be, and has a great voice, and she talks well and speaks well to the players.”

Walker says Bari’s influence will be crucial as Fiji pushes for a stronger showing on the series this season.

The Dubai 7s will be held from the 29th to the 30th of this month.

