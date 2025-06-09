Walker eyes sharper execution in Cape Town

File photo

Fijiana 7s head coach Richard Walker says the side is focused on tightening key areas as they prepare for this weekend’s Cape Town Sevens.

After a strong start in Dubai, Fiji finished fourth overall, showing promise but also exposing moments that need refining.

“Yes, last week, we worked on a couple of things from last season, which was starting our pool games quickly, because sometimes we start well in our first game, then we drop off in that second game, and then we have to fight back in that third game.”

He added that he was pleased with how the team maintained momentum through their opening two matches, but noted that lapses against New Zealand proved costly.

“A couple of lapses in concentration for that third game against New Zealand… and as we know, New Zealand’s a class team, and they just executed on a couple of our mistakes.”

Fiji still pushed through to the semifinals, eventually falling to Australia in another tight battle. Walker said the team continues to create opportunities but must become more clinical when it matters most.

The Fijiana 7s will take on USA in their first match at 8.44pm tonight, before taking on Great Britain at 12am and will wrap up their pool against New Zealand at 3.48am tomorrow Morning.

Fiji’s games will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

