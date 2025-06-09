Vuna Brothers out to prove their worth

A group of young farmers from Dakuivuna village in Wainibuka, Tailevu, has injected fresh energy and determination into the Suva Rugby Club Games competition.

The Vuna Brothers team travels to Suva every weekend, pooling their own earnings to cover travel and food expenses.

Leaving behind their daily farming duties from the Tailevu highlands, they ride at the back of trucks each weekend to compete in Suva.

Team captain Waisea Naucukidi explains that the club was formed to provide young men with a positive focus and keep them actively engaged in their community.

“All the players in this team are just the boys from the village, we’re all from one village in Wainibuka, which is Dakuivuna in Tailevu. Almost all of us are just farmers, and we just threw together whatever money we had for us to be able to attend this match. We do every weekend we play.”

Although they narrowly lost 28-17 to RKS Old Boys yesterday, Naucukidi remains confident that the team is motivated to improve.

As they look ahead to the next round of games, the Vuna Brothers are urging their supporters to come out in strong numbers and cheer them on.

