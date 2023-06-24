Vern Cotter set to coach Blues

Former Flying Fijians head coach Vern Cotter.

Former Flying Fijians head coach Vern Cotter is expected to replace Leon MacDonald at the Blues in next year’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Reports coming out of New Zealand point to Cotter as the missing piece in the Super Rugby coaching jigsaw puzzle for next year.

Cotter who was named Flying Fijians coach in January 2020 resigned in February this year.

According to One News, the Blues are about to confirm the 61-year-old as their new head coach, replacing All Blacks-bound MacDonald.

His arrival at the Blues means plenty of change for the current assistant coaches, which include forwards assistants Tom Coventry and Paul Tito as well as backs and skills coach Daniel Halangahu.

Cotter will join the Blues with an impressive CV, having started out at Bay of Plenty 20 years ago before joining the Crusaders, then winning multiple French club titles over 10-years

He also coached Scotland at the 2015 World Cup before joining Fiji in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Chiefs will be held at 7:05.