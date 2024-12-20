Vasunituraga shines as Bularoos advance in Nataleira 7s

Waisea Vasunituraga

Former Queen Victoria School student Waisea Vasunituraga played a pivotal role in the Bularoos’ 21-12 victory over Senikau Rugby at the R.C. Manubhai Nataleira 7s in Nausori this afternoon.

Vasunituraga says he is seizing every opportunity to showcase his talent on the local 7s circuit as he dreams of one day wearing the national jersey.

He confirms the Bularoos have advanced to the elimination cup tomorrow after recording two wins and one loss in the pool stages and adds they have prepared well for this tournament.

“My team has been on off-season training for a long time, we’ve already played three series this is probably our 4th or 5th we are also grateful to the sponsors who have lightened the load for us – the Niuqila family, thank you for the care and support towards the team.”

Vasunituraga adds that being a relatively new team on the local 7s circuit has allowed them to observe and learn from more established teams.

The 21-year-old was also part of the squad that clinched the Under-16 Deans title for Queen Victoria School in 2019.

The side look forward to returning to Tailevu with glory when the dust settles at Ratu Cakobau Park tomorrow when the tournament concludes.