Valetini boots Drua to victory in pulsating clash

Center Kemu Valetini was the hero for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua as he kicked a drop goal during golden point, to beat the Waratahs 39-36 in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match.

This is also the first time the Drua have beaten the Tahs and it’s a match that fans will never forget.

Both teams showed class and physicality during the pulsating clash in Churchill Park.

In form center Iosefo Masi got a hatrick in a pulsating clash at Churchill Park to help his side beat the Waratahs for the first time ever.

The Waratahs drew first blood just five minutes into the contest, courtesy of hooker Mahe Vailanu, who crossed the whitewash to put his side ahead.

Tahs were again on the board with Tane Edmed slotting a penalty to extend their lead to 10-nil.

Undeterred, the Drua rallied and ignited the crowd with a scintillating try from center Iosefo Masi in the 14th minute.

With Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula adding the conversion, the Drua narrowed the gap to 10-7, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

The momentum swung in favor of the Drua as they capitalized on a lineout move to seize the lead, courtesy of halfback Frank Lomani, who dotted down to make it 14-10 in their favor.

Not to be outdone, the Drua showcased their attacking flair, with center Apisalome Vota breaking on a mesmerizing run from deep within their territory.

Vota’s breakaway paved the way for Masi to bag his second try of the match, further bolstering the Drua’s lead.

As halftime loomed, Masi continued his remarkable form, notching a hat-trick with a clinical finish to put the Drua in command at 26-10.

The Waratahs’ woes were compounded when Mark Nawaqanitawase was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on, leaving them a man down heading into the break.

With the Tahs trailing at the break, they came out firing in the second spell as Charlie Gamble burrowed his way past the Drua defence for their second try in the 48th minute.

But the Fijian outfit hit straight back to get their 5th try through hooker Tevita Ikanivere as they extended their lead to 33-17.

The visitors cut the deficit again as Joey Walton got their third try in the 57th minute to trail 24-33.

Two minutes later, Drua were awarded a penalty in the Waratahs half and Drua flyer Ravula stepped up to nail a 45m long kick as they kept the score board ticking.

Drua were reduced to 14 players with Kitione Salawa getting a yellow card in their 22m line.

The Waratahs opted to kick out and got the reward as Vailanu got his second try of the game.

However, Edmed missed the conversion as Drua still led 36-29.

They later leveled the scores after Lachlan Swinton sneaked in for a try with Edmed nailing the conversion.

Both teams tried to get a match winner but couldn’t as the game went into golden point.