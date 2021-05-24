Valetini wins Player of the Year award

Wallabies back-rower Rob Valetini has been awarded with the Brett Robinson Players’ Player of the Year award.

The 23-year-old has had an impressive season, starting for the Brumbies in every match before locking down a spot in the Wallabies back-row.

He becomes the second youngest to win the award behind George Smith and was also named Member’s Choice Player of the Year.

Valetini says he’s honoured to receive this award and join some of the greats who have held it before

He adds the challenge for him now is to continue to deliver on and off the field as he looks forward to the Super Rugby Pacific competition next year.

Wallaby Tom Banks was named Back of the Year for the second time in his career whilst Caderyn Neville was named Forward of the Year.

Meanwhile, Lachie Lonergan was awarded Shawn Mackay Young Talent Award after his breakout 2021 campaign which included his maiden Wallabies cap in July.