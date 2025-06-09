Tuwai embraces ‘Mana’ spirit at Faa’a Rugby Aro Tahiti

Fiji 7s maestro Jerry Tuwai was given a warm welcome at Faa’a Rugby Aro in Tahiti, where he connected with the club’s deep history and strong community spirit.

The Oremu-based club, which has been around for more than 50 years, is home to over 125 affiliates and is built on a foundation of passion, humility, and family values.

Tuwai joined a training session with the players and was introduced to the club’s unique ethos known as Mana—a spirit that has carried generations of rugby lovers in Oremu.

For the club, which sees itself as more than just a team but a family, hosting a two-time Olympic gold medalist was both an honor and a celebration of the game’s unifying power.

In his address, Tuwai said he felt an instant connection with the Tahitian side, as it reminded him of his own beginnings in Fiji.

“I had the privilege of coming here and playing in this club, Oremu. I had fun and I can relate to the club where I grew up, where I started playing rugby. I see the passion and the leadership that has brought this club a long way. This is a club carried by love, and I believe it will go far in the future.”

He also praised the Mana spirit, describing the Oremu club as a family united by rugby and one that left a lasting impression on him.

“For me and my family, all I can say is thank you for having me here today. God bless. I won’t forget this for the rest of my life.”

Faa’a Rugby Aro said it was only natural to open their doors to Tuwai, whose words and energy left an impact on both players and supporters.

The visit was made possible with the support of the Polynesian Rugby Federation.

