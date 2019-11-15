Home

Tuisese confident in players

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 7, 2020 5:15 pm
Naitasiri Head Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese. [File Photo]

The Highlanders have set their standards high as they continue their campaign for supremacy in the country’s top local domestic competition.

Naitasiri Head Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese says the players are well aware of the goal they’ve set as they gear up for the Farebrother challenge against Namosi

Speaking to FBC Sports, Tuisese says he has placed his confidence in the players as they aim to take both the Skipper Cup and Farebrother to the highlands.

“Everybody trains to win and the goals is we’ve set the standards high and we have to work hard all the time and that’s what we aim to do. If the players are confident than I’m confident.”

Naitasiri challenges Namosi for the Skipper Cup/ Farebrother Sullivan trophy tomorrow at Thompson Park in Navua.

Other games on Saturday features Tailevu playing Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park and Nadi hosts Suva at Prince Charles Park.

The Suva/Nadi match will air live on FBC Sports.

All matches kicks-off at 3pm.

