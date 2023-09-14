Trad assists Fiji men’s touch rugby team

Australia Open men's touch rugby coach Tony Trad [left]

Australia Open men’s touch rugby coach Tony Trad says even though the Fijian team plays with natural flair, they will need to understand the basics of the game.

Fred is assisting the Fiji men’s touch rugby team for this year’s Pacific Games.

Trad says he will focus on reshaping and restructuring as he does not want to harness the natural abilities of the players.

He adds that if they are able to get through with their plans, it will put Fiji’s touch rugby teams in a good position moving forward.

“It’s going really well; we progressed this weekend, and we progressed a lot quicker than I thought we would. I mean, the players are very open to learning and trying new things, and the coaches were really into asking a lot of questions because we also want to educate the coaches as well as the players, so this is a more sustainable program.”

Trad says helping out the Fiji team is just a passion that comes with his love for the country, and he looks forward to more.

He will be in the country again in November to touch up on the basics before the Pacific Games.

The Pacific Games will be held from November 19th to December 2nd in the Solomon Islands.