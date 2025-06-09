Takubu maps out Drua’s U16 and U17 academy pathway

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Fijian Drua Academy has brought together the country’s best young rugby talent this week, as preparations begin for next year’s under-16 and under-17 development squads.

More than 50 players in each age group have been drawn from across Fiji following months of scouting at the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby competitions.

The programme will see the players put through medical checks, strength and conditioning assessments, physical testing and technical coaching before final selections are made.

Academy Programme Lead Ben Takubu says the initiative continues to expand after last year’s launch.

“This year it’s a bit different, where we’re introducing the under-17 characters into the mix alongside the recruitment of the new under-16 lot from the secondary school zones across Fiji.”

The Academy’s process has whittled down more than 250 players to 56 under-16s and 58 under-17s.

These numbers will be further reduced to 30 in each grade, who will then be contracted under the 2025–2026 Drua Academy Programme.

