Suva Touch faces financial test before New Zealand trip

The Suva men’s touch rugby side is counting down to their Pacific Cup campaign in New Zealand, but financial challenges remain the team’s biggest hurdle.

Coach Charles Cleary says the squad has been working tirelessly in preparation, yet securing funds to cover airfares, accommodation, and transport continues to weigh heavily.

Cleary says many of the players are unemployed, while others are still students, making the overseas trip a costly exercise without external support.

“Touch is still a minor sport in Fiji, and funding is always a challenge. We are grateful for the pathways provided by Suva Touch and the Fiji Touch Federation, but right now we’re appealing to corporate organisations and businesses who may be able to step in and help our boys get to New Zealand.”

The Suva men’s team will be part of a wider Fijian contingent that includes women’s and mixed squads heading to the Pacific Cup.

Cleary confirmed that 24 players are currently in training, with 18 to make the trip abroad while the rest remain for the Fijian Cup in Sigatoka a week after they return.

The coach highlights the blend of experience in the squad, noting several players who featured at the Touch World Cup in England last year, alongside emerging talents climbing the ranks of the local game.

Cleary also acknowledged the broader growth of touch rugby in Fiji, with affiliates now active in Nadi, Lautoka, Savusavu and soon Sigatoka, supported by development initiatives from the Fiji Sports Commission.

Despite the progress, the immediate focus remains clear: finding the resources to send the team to New Zealand.

Cleary is hopeful that corporate backers will recognise the opportunity to align with a sport that is steadily gaining ground in Fiji while supporting young athletes chasing international experience.

The Pacific Cup will be held on the 1st and 2nd of November.

