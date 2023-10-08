Suva to work handling errors

FMF Suva captain John Brown knows Suva will really need to level up from their handling errors from the semi-final before going into the final of the Skipper Cup competition against defending champions Rooster Nadi.

Suva defeated Naitasiri 23-15 in a nail-biting semi-final yesterday to earn a spot in the competitions final.

Brown says they look forward to an important game and their goal to win the the title remains.

“We committed way too many mistakes in that first half; we spent most of our time in the first half in their 22 and we couldn’t capitalize on that.”

Brown adds these next few days is crucial for preparation and they will do what they must to dethrone Nadi.

Suva and Nadi will face-off in whats expected to be a thriller match to keep fans on the edge of their seats next Saturday.

The time and venue for the clash is yet to be confirmed.