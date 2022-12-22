Suva to focus on grooming players

Suva Rugby Union secretary Nemani Tuifagalele.

The FMF Suva Rugby team is looking forward to the new season with its crop of new players.

As most of its senior players have moved on to the Fijian Drua and others to overseas clubs, Suva Rugby Union secretary Nemani Tuifagalele says they still have players who can lead the team.

Tuifagalele says he’s thankful that most of their players have been given the opportunity to play for the Drua.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they’ll return to work as soon as the new year kicks in.

“Well you’ll look, we still got Malele there and we’ve got Ratu Meli Kurisaru and other older players, Maiova and other new ones coming up and we’re so glad that we can develop the new boys and yes we’re looking forward to a mixture of the old and the new ones”.

The Suva Rugby season kicks off in February to prepare for the 2023 Skipper Cup competition.