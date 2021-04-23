Suva Rugby resort to isolation training

The Suva Rugby Senior team had to quickly adapt to a new training program following the suspension of the Skipper Cup competition.

It’s dejavu for coaches and managers having to send out training programs for each player, and for the Suva team, this is not new.

Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says training must continue but under strict conditions.

“If their houses or homes are closer to a training ground like in Raiwaqa, Raiwai or areas then they can do that but we tell them to do all their programs in home compound”

Tuifagalele says it’s difficult for players to train individually.

“Now that they have to train individually at their own homes, at their own base and it’s difficult to come together as a community of players to try and train so hopefully the suspension is lifted so we can come together because it’s just difficult to train as individuals.”

It is not clear when things will return to normal and players in the Skipper Cup are continuing with individual training.