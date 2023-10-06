Suva means business, strong line-up for semis

Suva has named a power-packed side for its Skipper Cup semi-final clash tomorrow.

The Capital side will battle Nadroga in the first semi-final and has brought out its big guns for this important clash.

Suva has maintained seven players in their first 15 that started against Nadroga in their 15-all draw two weeks ago in the Farebrother Trophy challenge.

Article continues after advertisement

These players include captain James Brown, vice-captain Enele Malele, Epeli Misiate, Isoa Tuwai, Inia Tawalo, Josefa Vesikara, and Mosese Naiova.

John Stewart and Isoa Dolokoto are not in the match-day 23 while Teri Tamani, Sakiusa Siqila and Livai Ikanikoda are the few prominent names that will come off the bench.

Suva Rugby secretary Nemani Tuifagalele says they mean business.

“So now if you see the team we have a picture of both the senior boys that have been playing over the years and a group of young ones, the surprise ones on the bench and I think that you will see them deployed. I know they will give the Nadroga backline a good run for their money.”

Suva hasn’t tasted defeat this season, and they’re determined to maintain that flawless record.

Tuifagalele adds Nadroga will also be hurting from their loss last week but Suva will be ready.

The two teams will clash at 1 p.m. at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The second semi-final between Naitasiri and Nadi will kick-off at 3 p.m.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.