Suva Grammar edges Marist in Southern Zone Deans

Suva Grammar School edged Marist Brothers High School 7-5 in their Vodafone Deans Southern zone match today.

It was physical from the beginning as their rivalry was reflected by the intensity of the match.

SGS had a player sent to the sin-bin but Marist couldn’t capitalize on the number advantage.

The defending champions had the chance to go first on the board with two penalty kicks but both were unsuccessful.

With less than 10 minutes to go in the first half, Suva Grammar executed their set piece well to go over for the first try of the match.

While the game was played in Marist territory, there was a healthy amount of Grammar supporters that made sure their team felt their presence.

SGS led 7-0 at the break.

Marist was a different side in the second half as they shifted the momentum of the match a level higher.

After a number of phases and penalties, Marist managed to get under the sticks but Saula Roko was not able to convert the try.

They trailed 5-7.

Majority of the second spell was played in Grammar’s territory but they defended well, not allowing Marist to penetrate.

The physicality of the match plus the passionate yet intimidating cheers of the crowd triggered a melee between the two teams.

With time not on their side, Marist did all they could with possession and was patient enough to be awarded a penalty.

But it was an opportunity wasted as they missed the penalty and Grammar held on to the close win.