Sokobale set for possible debut

Atunaisa Sokobale. (left) [Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have been forced into a late reshuffle ahead of tomorrow morning’s Test against France, opening the door for 20-year-old Atunaisa Sokobale to possibly make his international debut.

Sokobale has been promoted to the bench after loosehead prop Eroni Mawi was ruled out of the matchday 23, prompting Haereti Hetet, originally named among the reserves, to shift into the starting side.

The young front-rower currently plies his trade in France with Castres, where he features alongside fellow Fijians Filimoni Botitu and Vuate Karawalevu.

Article continues after advertisement

He is also the younger brother of former Fiji 7s Olympian Savenaca Rawaca.

The Flying Fijians face France at 8.10am tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.