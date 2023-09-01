Skipper Cup top four confirmed

Suva is the top ranked team

The Skipper Cup top four teams have been confirmed as the round-robin matches came to an end today.

Some major results were recorded in round seven with Ram Sami Naitasiri thrashing Yasawa 65-12, Nadroga thumping FMF Macuata 69-17, Jacks Nadi hammering Tailevu 55-16, and Suva edging Namosi 29-26.

Fiji Rugby Union Tournament Director- Local Competitions, Tiko Matawalu says after gathering the results they have confirmed the semi-finalists.

“Suva is leading with Naitasiri in second place, Nadi is third, and Nadroga in fourth. Those are the top four teams that have qualified for the semi-finals of the Skipper Cup that will happen in four weeks’ time.”

This will likely see Suva as the top ranked team take on Nadroga while Naitasiri will battle Nadi.

The semi-finals of the Skipper Cup are scheduled for October 7th.

The final is set for October 14th.