Seven overseas based players in Fiji Latui extended squad

Seven overseas-based players including former veteran Flying Fijians centre Asaeli Tikoirotuma are in the Fiji Latui extended squad.

About 70 players including Tikoirotuma will attend the Daily Training Environment at the High-Performance Unit Gyms in Suva, Sigatoka and Nadi tomorrow.

Other overseas players in the extended squad include Samuela Tawake, Sikeli Nabou, Temo Mayanavanua, Saimoni Uluinakauvadra, Caleb Muntz and Teti Tela.

The Fijian Latui will take on China BOP in their first Global Rapid Rugby clash of the new season on the 14th of March at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.