Rugby

Ravouvou departs for Bristol

Taina Tuiwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 31, 2023 10:23 am

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Fijian Drua inside centre Kalaveti Ravouvou has departed this morning for England to join the Bristol Bears rugby club.

Ravouvou inked a deal with the club in February of this year.

He was also part of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians at the Rugby World Cup in France; however, he did not have the chance to don the white jersey.

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The 24-year-old previously played for Namosi, sharing the field with Vinaya Habosi in the Skipper Cup competition.

