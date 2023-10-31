Ravouvou departs for Bristol

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Fijian Drua inside centre Kalaveti Ravouvou has departed this morning for England to join the Bristol Bears rugby club.

Ravouvou inked a deal with the club in February of this year.

He was also part of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians at the Rugby World Cup in France; however, he did not have the chance to don the white jersey.

The 24-year-old previously played for Namosi, sharing the field with Vinaya Habosi in the Skipper Cup competition.