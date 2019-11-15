Home

Raiders pushed all the way before subduing Cowboys

NRL.com
August 1, 2020 9:38 pm

Canberra have bravely held on for a crucial 14-12 victory over the North Queensland Cowboys in a bruising encounter on Saturday night in Townsville.

Englishman John Bateman made a successful return from a long injury layoff, as the Raiders overcame a slow start and an early second-half deficit to break the Cowboys’ hearts.

Canberra’s win was their eighth of the season and pushed them into fifth spot, while the Cowboys dropped to 3-9 for the season and are struggling to stay in finals contention.

​Livewire hooker Reece Robson got the ball rolling for the Cowboys with a try from dummy-half in the second minute.

Kyle Feldt converted for a 6-0 lead and that’s how it stayed for 20 minutes until Raiders winger Nick Cotric broke free down the right flank and sent halfback George Williams over for a try. Jarrod Croker’s conversion locked it up at 6-6.

Both teams created chances over the next 10 minutes of the half, but it was Croker who finally broke the stalemate with a 34th-minute penalty goal and it remained 8-6 at the break.

The home side regained the lead 11 minutes into the second half when Jason Taumalolo touched down under the posts, but the Raiders quickly hit back with Curtis Scott’s try in the corner, Croker’s sideline conversion made it 14-12 with 25 minutes remaining.

