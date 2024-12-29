Quins denied as Tigers snatch draw in Twickenham thriller

Solomone Kata scored Leicester's second try of the match [Source: PA Media]

Handre Pollard’s last-minute conversion, via the post, rescued a thrilling Premiership draw for Leicester Tigers against Harlequins 34-all at Twickenham.

Quins looked like they were on their way to a narrow victory, before Tigers substitute Dan Cole touched the ball down over the line to set up South African Pollard’s game-saving kick to level the match.

The hosts had taken a narrow one-point lead into the break after a frenetic first half in which the lead changed hands four times.

Cadan Murley’s 68th-minute try looked to have secured the points for Quins, but both teams left with a share of the spoils and a bonus point each for scoring four tries.

Harlequins were hosting their 16th annual “Big Game” at neighbouring Twickenham Stadium and the first-half display on the pitch lived up to the extravagant pre-match light show and fireworks.

Both sides had the fans on their feet with some brilliant ball-carrying to find the spaces and break between the lines.

Pollard’s kicking was on the mark all night right from an early penalty that gave the visitors the lead, before Harlequins hooker Jack Walker’s third league try of the season gave Quins the lead.

Ollie Hassell-Collins and Solomone Kata scored to put Leicester 10 points clear, but Murley’s first try of the match at the end of a trademark Quins counter-attack soon followed.

Kata was shown a yellow card shortly before half-time for a high challenge on Oscar Beard. The Tonga international was perhaps fortunate to avoid a red as Hassell-Collins was already bringing down the Quins centre when the contact was made.

Luke Northmore’s drive over the line from the resulting scrum gave Harlequins the slenderest of leads at half-time and they were unable to take further advantage of the extra man after the restart.

Freddie Steward’s try either side of two Marcus Smith penalties levelled the encounter at 27-27 to set up a grandstand finish.

Murley’s second try of the match was dramatically cancelled out by Cole’s score with just two minutes left and Pollard’s calm conversion settled the outcome as a stalemate.