Queensland Reds top of the ladder after tight Force win

[Source: Super Rugby Pacific/Facebook]

The Queensland Reds are top of the SMARTECH Super Rugby Pacific ladder following a 28-24 win over the Western Force.

Reds co-captain Tate McDermott delivered the game-winner with eight minutes to go after a Ben Donaldson penalty put the Force in front.

The Force had a chance late to win it as the hosts held on to complete the sweep in similar fashion over the WA side.

The win puts the Reds top of the ladder after the Crusaders’ shock defeat to Moana Pasifika.

Both teams traded tries in the first half as they were tied 21-all at the break.

Force flanker Carlo Tizzano scored a double, breaking the record for most tries in a season for the club.

But the Reds answered every blow and did enough late to close out the win.

The Force were looking to gain a slice of revenge after Queensland scored a try in the dying minutes to snatch a 28-24 win in Perth a month ago.

But it wasn’t to be, with the Reds winning by the exact same scoreline, despite losing a whopping eight lineouts from their own throw during the match.

Force duo Darcy Swain and Jeremy Williams were giants, stealing the Reds’ throws time and time again.

Heavy downpours in Brisbane led many to predict a scrappy battle at Suncorp Stadium.

But with the rain clearing up before kick-off, both sides scored three tries apiece in an action-packed opening half.

The Reds set the tone early by turning down an easy three points in a bid to go for a try.

They were rewarded when outside centre Filipo Daugunu squeezed over the line with a pick and go.

The Force hit back in the most unlikely fashion, with Tom Robertson sprinting 45m to score a rare breakaway try for a prop.

The Reds’ line-out was a horror show, with the Force stealing five throws alone in the first half.

But one of Queensland’s disastrous throws ended up turning to gold, with Tom Lynagh cleaning up an overthrow and beating two defenders before flicking a clever pass to Dre Pakeho for the try.

Either side of that it was the Tizzano show, with the star Force flanker scoring his ninth and 10th tries of the season to keep the scoreboard close.

The Force edged out to a 24-21 lead courtesy of Ben Donaldson’s penalty in the 58th minute, and the Reds were dealt a huge blow 10 minutes later when John Bryant was yellow carded for lifting and tipping Tizzano over.

But when the Reds finally nailed a lineout it produced good results, with a rolling maul and a quick snipe from McDermott resulting in a try.

The Reds were dealt a late blow when Hunter Paisami was ruled out with a broken nose.

His absence came on top of Harry Wilson, Liam Wright and Fraser McReight also being unavailable, but the Reds still found a way to snare the important win.

