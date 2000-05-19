Overseas players boost Fiji U20 squad

SportsWorld Fijian Under-20 team manager Nemani Tuifagalele says the inclusion of overseas-based players has added significant value to the national side ahead of next week’s Oceania Rugby U20 Championship.

Thirteen new players have joined the squad following the Super Rugby U20 competition, including five from New Zealand, four from Australia, and one each from the USA, France, and a local inclusion.

Tuifagalele said the overseas players arrived with strong fitness levels and have integrated seamlessly with the local talent.

“Preparations started last week in our second centralised camp, and the boys are blending well. The overseas players came in ready, and it’s helped raise the standard. The team is now in good shape heading into next week’s opener.”

The Oceania U20 Championship kicks off on Tuesday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi with the u20 side facing Tonga in their first game.

