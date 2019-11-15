Oceania Rugby men’s 15s cancelled

The Oceania Rugby Men’s 15s Championships to be staged in August this year in Papua New Guinea, has now been cancelled.

This is in due to the evolving COVID 19 pandemic as continued travel and quarantine restrictions remains a player welfare concern for teams across the region which ultimately led to this decision.

In consideration of the dynamic and ongoing situation regarding the pandemic, the World Rugby U20 Trophy has also been cancelled in September due to continued uncertainty surrounding international travel.

In a statement Oceania Rugby says the difficult but appropriate decision has been taken in line with the relevant government and public health authority advice and with the welfare of players, staff and wider society across the region as the top priority.

Meanwhile, other Oceania tournament’s including the Women’s Repechage qualification between Samoa and Tonga, Rugby Women’s Fifteen’s Championship and Men’s and Women’s Sevens Championship are currently postponed and continue to remain under review.