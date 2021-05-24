New Balance official apparel sponsor for Drua

The Fijian Drua has signed a three-year partnership with global athletic leader New Balance as its official apparel sponsors.

This makes them the first Super Rugby team to sign with the brand.

Through its elite teamwear partner Belgravia Sports Apparel (BSA), New Balance will provide onfield and training performance wear for the Drua.

It also means the Fijian Drua join a highly prized stable of global professional sporting teams and organizations to don the renowned “NB” logo on the match kits and outfits.

Interim Fijian Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says this is a massive boost for the team and the players are eager to step out onto the field wearing their new gear.

He adds with its cutting-edge innovation and design features which will complement our fearless, fast running, free-flowing playing style.

New Balance Australia Marketing Manager, Joel Hanlon, says they are looking forward to seeing the Drua wear the uniform, which offers the perfect blend of performance technology and style.

The Drua is set to leave for Australia next week.