Neihamu nominated for ‘Breakthrough Player of the Year’

Source: Supplied

Vodafone Fijiana XV’s inside centre Josifini Neihamu is one of three rising stars nominated for the 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year, after lighting up the international stage with standout performances in her debut season at the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

World Rugby today announced the 2025 nominees for two of the game’s most prestigious honours, which also include the Women’s 15s Player of the Year, in partnership with HSBC.

New Zealand flanker Jorja Miller and fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee are the other two nominees for the Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

Article continues after advertisement

Neihamu is not the first member of her family to grace a Rugby World Cup – her brother Jone Naikabula played for Japan in 2023 – but she has carved out her own mark with two early tries in Fijiana’s historic victory over Wales in Exeter, the most by a player in a single tournament.

The 21-year-old centre, often seen bursting through defensive lines, has scored seven tries in six tests, including a hat-trick on debut against Tonga in June.

The winners will be crowned during the trophy presentation ceremony at the Women’s Rugby World Cup Final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, in front of what is expected to be a record-breaking, sold-out crowd.

They will be honoured on the biggest stage of the women’s game, before a global audience, on what promises to be a historic occasion for women’s sport.

Since their inception in 2001, the World Rugby Awards have recognised and celebrated the achievements of those performing at the highest level of the game, while also acknowledging excellence across development and administration and celebrating individuals who embody the true values of rugby.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Sophie de Goede, England’s Megan Jones and Jorja Miller have been nominated for Women’s Player of the Year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.